N/West security strategy needs overhaul – Gen. Kukasheka

Retired Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman, former Director of Army Public Relations, has urged a complete overhaul of the security strategy in Nigeria’s Northwest to tackle persistent security challenges.
According to a statement from Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, Kukasheka made this recommendation at a two-day retreat in Kaduna for Katsina State officials and security experts.
He emphasised the need to move beyond conventional security measures, noting that states like Katsina face serious threats such as banditry, kidnapping, and herder-farmer conflicts, which endanger governance, economic growth, and social stability.
“Addressing these issues requires a combination of security operations, peacebuilding initiatives, and conflict management strategies,” Kukasheka said.
While commending Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s recent initiatives, including the creation of a community watch corps and a Ministry of Home Security, he called for a broader, more comprehensive approach.
“We must go beyond policing. Economic programs that provide alternatives for young people, collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, and improved intelligence gathering are essential,” he stressed.
Kukasheka also highlighted that security is more than military force-it requires good governance, opportunities for citizens, and collective problem-solving.
“Security isn’t just about weapons and patrols; it’s about governance, hope, and creating opportunities. Lasting solutions require collective action,” he added.
Meanwhile, at another session, former Minister of Information Frank Nweke Jnr called for transformational leadership in Katsina State.
“Leadership that fails to improve human lives is not leadership-it’s just occupying a seat,” Nweke remarked.
