N/West reps Commend Tinubu On Region’s Development Commission

The North West Caucus in the House of Representatives has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the North West Development Commission Bill into law.

They made the commendation at a press conference held at the National Assembly on Friday.

Leader of the Caucus, Rep. Sada Soli Jibia, said by assenting to the Bill, the President has demonstrated good leadership and proven to be a man of his words.

Rep Soli said, “We wish to respectfully commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for signing the North-West Development Commission Bill into law as this has profoundly renewed the hopes of the people of the North West geopolitical zone in a better Nigeria.

“The signing of this Bill comes on the heels of the recent policy decisions that underline President Tinubu’s fervent patriotism, and his determination to ensure that growth and development permeate every region of the country.

“One recalls the recent Supreme Court ruling supporting local government autonomy which has been hailed by the Northern Governors Forum for its potential to energize development at the grassroots.

“On behalf of the members of the entire members of the North West Caucus in the House of Representatives and the millions of people we represent, we wish to thank President Tinubu for his abiding efforts in leading this country through difficult times and to appeal to Nigerians to continue to give this government their unalloyed support.

“We, the House of Representatives North West Caucus, are particularly gratified with the signing of the North-West Development Commission Bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau, in the effort to ginger the economic and social development of the geopolitical zone and restore parity to a people who for years were forced to watch as their lands were ravaged by the gratuitous violence of bandits and other miscreants.”

The North West Caucus noted, the Commission would help the region to rebuild ruined infrastructure which include roads, schools, health facilities and markets, to homes and places of worship, business premises and other social amenities in the region.

The lawmaker said the Caucus alongside other political, traditional and religious leaders in the North West geopolitical zone, are against the scheduled nationwide protest planned by some elements to further disrupt the very delicate balance of the country right now.

Present at the Press Conference were the Leader of the Northern Caucus, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Deputy North West Caucus Leader, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, other members of Caucus as well as representatives of all the seven states of the region.