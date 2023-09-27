N/West APC chair vows to reclaim Zamfara mandate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West zonal chairman, Honourable Datti Garba Muhammad, has expressed the party’s intent to challenge the Zamfara tribunal verdict in…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West zonal chairman, Honourable Datti Garba Muhammad, has expressed the party’s intent to challenge the Zamfara tribunal verdict in the appeal court.

He said the party will ensure it reclaims the mandate of the people at the appeal court.

Datti expressed satisfaction with the Kano governorship judgment at the tribunal, emphasising that it demonstrates the court’s position as the final recourse for justice for ordinary citizens.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting with the state chairmen of the party from the zone held in Kaduna, Datti stated that the party remains popular in the zone.

On the division among party chieftains in Kaduna over the replacement of a ministerial nominee, the zonal chairman refuted the reports, saying the party in the state remains united and dismissed claims of division as mere speculation.

He said the National Assembly will resume from recession today (Tuesday), adding that once they resume, Kaduna will have a minister in the cabinet.

