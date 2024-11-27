N-HYPPADEC YTP starter- packs not for sale, defaulters risk arrest, FG tells kogi beneficiaries

The federal government has warned 705 beneficiaries of starter packs Youth Transformation Programme (YTP) in kogi state, midwifed by National Hydro-electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) not to put the distributed facilities on sale; saying, defaulters risk arrest and prosecution.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Senator Dr. George Akume disclosed this at Lokoja on Tuesday in his address during the distribution of starter packs to graduates of the N-HYPPADEC Youth Transformation Programme (YTP).

The SGF who was represented by a Director in his Office, Mr. Simon Tyungu told the beneficiaries that the security agents have been put on red alert to arrest any beneficiary of the programme who flaunts the order.

He described the intervention as a welcome development and a step in the right direction towards emancipation of youths from the shackles of poverty.

“The start up kits are relevant materials to boost your economic activities. It’s an intervention, expected to take the youths out of the circle of poverty in the six N-HYPPADEC states of Niger, Kebbi, Plateau, Benue, Kwara and Kogi.

“The programme is setting the tone towards empowering our teeming youths towards self-reliance and financial independence; i urged the beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the scheme”, he said .

Earlier, the managing Director of (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said the distribution of starter packs to Youth Transformation Programme (YTP) graduates in Kogi State is a concrete step toward securing their future in these challenging times.

He stressed that the temporary hardships in the country has made the Youth Transformation Programme even more vital as a means of creating economic opportunities for the young people in the society .

“In Kogi State, we have successfully trained 705 youths across ten vital vocational areas. The distribution includes 187 graduates in Computer Appreciation and another 187 in Fashion Design and Tailoring.

“We have equipped 94 youth with skills in Poultry Farming

and 85 in Catering and Culinary Services. The programme has also produced 61 trained Fish Farmers and 44 specialists in Bag and Shoe Making.

“Additionally, 18 graduates have mastered Hair Dressing, while 12 are now experts in Beads Making. We have 11 graduates in Cosmetology and 6 in Printing and Graphical Design.

“These numbers represent more than statistics – they represent dreams, ambitions and the potential for economic independence”, he said .

The N-HYPPADEC Boss who said the commission started the journey in 2022 added that the graduates (beneficiaries) have received comprehensive training in their chosen field, along with monthly stipends throughout the duration of their training.

He therefore advised the beneficiaries to see the starter packs being distributed to them as not just representing tools, but the key to their economic independence, advising them not to misuse the opportunity.

In his remarks, the kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who was represented by his deputy , Salifu thanked the federal government for the initiative, advising the youth to use the opportunity to become employer of labours and be self sufficient in the country.

“This gesture, no doubt will reduce youth unemployment in the society .Make adequate use of this facilities for personal growth and economic development”, he said.