N/Central has highest TB rights violations in Nigeria – Report

The North Central Geopolitical Zone has been ranked highest in human rights violations associated with tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

According to the report of findings of a non-governmental human rights organisation, the zone accounts for 51 per cent of human rights violations in the country, closely followed by the South West at 21 per cent, South South 12 per cent, while the North East and North West have 6 per cent each and South East 4 per cent.

For states with the highest violations, the FCT and Benue top the chart at 22 per cent, closely followed by Lagos at 12 per cent. Enugu, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Kano, Delta and Edo come third at 4 per cent. The states with the least reportage at 2 per cent each are Cross River, Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo, Plateau, Ekiti, Gombe, Osun and Akwa Ibom.

At the LGA level, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) ranks highest at 20 per cent, with Guma in Benue coming second at 14 per cent, Alimosho in Lagos is third at 8 per cent, and in fourth place is Bauchi in Bauchi State and Bomadi in Delta at 4 per cent each. Other LGAs were recorded at 2 per cent each.

A comprehensive report of findings by Lawyer Alert on Human Rights Violations Associated with Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria indicated that the highest recorded violation related to stigma and discrimination, accounting for 53 per cent of incidents.

The Lawyer Alert report, arguably the first in Nigeria, offers an in-depth analysis of the human rights abuses faced by people affected by TB across the country.

The President of Lawyers Alert, Barrister Rommy Mom, called on the government to encourage community-led initiatives, empower Persons Affected by Tuberculosis (PATBs) to document experiences, share insights and actively participate in decision-making for TB interventions.

Mom said the statistics pointed towards the challenges faced by persons affected by TB, and emphasised the need for comprehensive approaches in addressing their rights and protection.

Mom called on stakeholders to prioritise awareness creation and relevant training for healthcare workers, community members and the public to reduce TB-related violations.

He said the report served as a crucial resource for advocacy and policy making, aiming to end stigma and discrimination and improve the quality of TB care and prevention services for PATBs.

Broken conjugal rights and disruption of family life account for 43 per cent of human rights abuses faced by PATBs across the country. Violations in medical and healthcare ranked third at 6 per cent, and wrongful social, economic practices had an insignificant reportage of less than 1 per cent.