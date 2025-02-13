N/Central govs urged to create security outfit

The North Central Development Initiative (NCDI) has called on governors in the North Central region to create a regional security outfit to tackle insecurity in the region.

The appeal was made by the Director General and National Coordinator of NCDI, Musa Ali Otigba, during a press briefing on Abuja, stating that a joint security network would ensure stability and enable the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to carry out its developmental projects effectively.

Otigba also called for the return of the APC national chairmanship position to the North Central region as originally zoned in 2022 to balance the political structure and secure continued support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections.

“We want to use this opportunity also, to appeal to the governors of north central region, including the state houses of assembly, to urgently consider and commence the process of establishing a joint security network for the region, like the “Amotekun” in South West, “Ebubeagu” in South East, and other such outfits in the different regions of Nigeria.The north-central region needs such a body now more than ever before to help tackle the rising insecurity in the region and to give room for the expected development by the new commission.

“We also want to appeal once again to Mr President and all the leaders and stakeholders of our party, the APC, to maintain the zoning formula of 2022, by returning the position of national chairman of the party, to the north central zone, to balance the current political equation and to enable Mr President and the APC, to enjoy the full support of north central people in future elections.

“Furthermore, we appeal to the presidency, especially the ministry of regional development, office of the SGF and all the relevant stakeholders, that, while constituting the board and management teams for the North Central Development Commission, please, ensure you appoint men and women of impeccable character and integrity who have the interest of the region at heart, and not those who would want to use the commission to become billionaires overnight,” he said.