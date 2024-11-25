N/Assembly will pass Tinubu’s tax reform bills – Rep. Jibrin

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, said the National Assembly would pass the tax reform bills soon.

The lawmaker disclosed this while featuring on Politics Today on TVC News on Sunday.

Jibrin said President Tinubu’s current reforms were for a better tomorrow, adding that the National Assembly would consider the bills and if possible, amend the contentious clauses before passage.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “I have never had any doubt about the consideration and passage of the tax reform bills. We will pass the tax reform bills.”

He added that though wrong perceptions about the reform bills were very strong in the North where he comes from, there was the need to sensitise Nigerians on the merits and necessity of the reforms.

“For those of us who have read through the bills very thoroughly, the aggregate of their advantages far surpassed whatever is perceived as disadvantages by anybody or part of the country.

“President Tinubu is not out for a battle on the bills, just like the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), but for understanding their objectives and goals which are all geared towards better revenue generation and distribution for economic survival of the country.

“Yes, there may be contentious clauses in the bills, but that should not mean that they should be thrown away or not considered by the National Assembly.

“Since the bills are already with us, the onus lies with both chambers to allow them to pass through the required legislative processes which would pave the way for amendment of any contentious clauses since they are not cast in stone in the first place,” he said.

“As I said a couple of days ago in a similar programme like this, many of those kicking against the bills have not read them but are just listening to wrong narratives being churned out by some other people,” he added.

He added that the fuel subsidy removal and cancellation of the parallel FOREX market carried out by President Tinubu last year and the proposed tax reform will transform the Nigerian economy despite the hardship and pain being experienced by Nigerians now.