N/Assembly mosque for commissioning June 2

The newly-built National Assembly mosque for daily and Jumu’ah prayers will be commissioned on June 2, 2023 ahead of the inauguration of the 10th session…

The newly-built National Assembly mosque for daily and Jumu’ah prayers will be commissioned on June 2, 2023 ahead of the inauguration of the 10th session of the parliament.

The chairman, mosque construction committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while constituting a seven-man panel charged with the responsibility of organising the mosque commissioning.

The committee is chaired by Hon. Engr Yunusa Abubakar, a House of Representatives member.

Other members are: Nasiru Sani Zagon Daura, Isiyaka Ibrahim, Ustaz Sadiq Bala Illelah, Mustafa Muhammad, Dr Sule Ya’u Sule and Haruna Ibrahim Shekarau.

Senator Shekarau charged them to work towards successful and hitch-free commissioning.

Hon Abubakar assured of the commitment of members to carry out the task.