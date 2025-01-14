N/Assembly fumes over MDAs’ low remittances to federation account

The National Assembly on Monday expressed concerns over low remittances of revenue generated in 2024 by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and some government-owned enterprises (GOEs) to the federation account.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), expressed displeasure over the development during an interactive session on MDAs’ revenue projections for 2025 in Abuja.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) were present.

Senator Sani said the Senate was deeply worried about the widening disparity between the substantial revenue accruals to the MDAs and their consistently low remittances to the federation account.

“This trend undermines the government’s capacity to fund critical infrastructure and social services, calling to question issues of inefficiency, mismanagement and possible revenue leakages,” he said.

He said the committee’s mandate was to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in the financial operations of the agencies, adding that it would continue to scrutinise the MDAs’ revenue projections, performance and adherence to statutory remittance obligations.

“Let us approach these tasks with a shared commitment to building a stronger, more accountable fiscal framework for Nigeria. I call on all of us to please be very open on all those areas that we know, even if they are not presented to us,” he said.