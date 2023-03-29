N/Assembly extends 2022 budget implementation to June

Both chambers of the National Assembly yesterday further extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from March 31 to June 30,…

Both chambers of the National Assembly yesterday further extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from March 31 to June 30, 2023.

This followed a debate on a bill sponsored by Senate Leader Gobir Ibrahim, requesting the Senate to amend the Appropriation Act 2022.

Ibrahim had explain the extension would enable the government to implement key projects in the capital component of the 2022 budget and allow for completion of ongoing projects critical to the current administration.

He said the extension was to allow full implementation of the budget, especially in the light of the 2022 supplementary budget approved in December 2022.

“The extension had allowed MDAs to utilize a large proportion of funds released to them. However, significant amounts of funds remain with MDAs and will require a further extension to be fully expended.”

By Abdullateef Salau & Balarabe Alkassim