Myanmar junta bombs Rohingya Muslim village killing 41, rescuers say

The Myanmar air force has bombed a fishing village in Rakhine state killing 41 civilians and wounding 52, most of them Rohingya Muslims, residents involved in rescue work said on Thursday, in an attack insurgents condemned as a war crime.

Military planes bombed Kyauk Ni Maw village on the coast in Ramree township on Wednesday afternoon sparking huge fires that destroyed about 600 homes, residents said, sending clouds of black smoke up over the sea.

The area is under the control of anti-junta Arakan Army (AA) insurgents but a spokesman said no fighting was going on there at the time of the air raid.

“The targeting of innocent people where there is no fighting is a very despicable and cowardly act … as well as a blatant war crime,” AA spokesman Khaing Thu Kha told Radio Free Asia.

Hla Thein, the junta’s spokesman for Rakhine state, told RFA he was not aware of the incident. Posters in pro-military social media news channels said Kyauk Ni Maw was a transport hub for the AA.

A resident helping survivors said medics were trying to give emergency treatment to the wounded amid fears that the air force could return at any time and let loose bombs and missiles.

“People are going to help them out and more are coming,” said the resident, who declined to be identified for safety reasons.

“We’ve been treating the injured since last night but we don’t dare to keep too many patients in the hospital for fear of another airstrike.” (Radio Free Asia)