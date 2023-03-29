My wives, children won’t be part of governance – Abba Gida-Gida

Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf (popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that his wives and children…

Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf (popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that his wives and children will not have any role in the governance of the state.

Yusuf, who said this during his acceptance speech after receiving his certificate of return, was alluding to the perceived overreaching influence of the first family of the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The governor-elect said he would not allow his family members to have any influence on governance during his administration because they would not be taking the oath of office with him.

“My wives will not be part of the governance. My children will not be part of the governance. And I can tell you for sure that this is the same for my deputy governor,” he said.

Yusuf also said his election is a “no victor, no vanquished”, calling on the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna and other contestants in the March 18 election to join his administration in restoring the good fortunes of Kano state.

“We heard Gawuna telling the media before the results was announced that if he does not emerge winner, he will accept the decision as the will of God. So we are calling on him to come out now and address the people to confirm this as the will of God,” he said.

He also appealed to them to take a hint from the leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who he said despite being an incumbent in 2003 and was defeated did not hesitate to congratulate the declared winner and prepare a smooth transition.

While acknowledging the roles of security agencies during the election, he called on “some security agencies” that he said frustrated them and took sides with the ruling party to desist from partisanship going forward and stay true to their responsibilities, which is to serve the Nigerian people regardless of party, religion and ethnicity.