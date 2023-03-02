My wife’s abductors told me to sell my car to raise N8m ransom – FCT chief

The traditional ruler Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, HRH, Alhaji Hassan Shamdozhi, has said that the abductors of his wife have asked…

The traditional ruler Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, HRH, Alhaji Hassan Shamdozhi, has said that the abductors of his wife have asked him to sell his car in order to raise an N8 million ransom.

City & Crime reports that the kidnappers on February 4, 2023, invaded the chief’s residence and abducted one of his wives, Mrs Sadiya Hassan Shamdozhi, alongside his two sons, Hamisu and Osama.

The chief, while speaking with our reporter through telephone on Wednesday, said he had been devastated over the travails of his wife and sons.

He said the kidnappers called on Tuesday through one of his relatives and directed him to sell his car in order to raise the ransom.

He said, “In fact, I am confused. By tomorrow, being Thursday, it will be exactly one month since my wife and two children were abducted. And when they called on Tuesday, they said I should go and sell my car to raise N8m for them before they will release them.

“Initially, they asked me to bring N3m, but they suddenly changed and asked me to raise N8m; that even if I should sell my car. If I sell it, it will not be worth N1m.”

He, therefore, appealed to security agents to come to his aid in rescuing them.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the ransom demand at the time of filing this report.