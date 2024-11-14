My two sisters’ academic achievements pushed me to success — ATBU’s first-class graduate

24-year-old Suleiman Sani Sulen-Jebu is the best graduating student from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, as well as the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology, with an impressive CGPA of 4.79, which earned him a first class from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU). In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Suleiman shares his inspiring story of perseverance, having overcome the painful loss of his father during the course of his studies and more.

What inspired you to take a career in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering?

I’ve had a passion for electrical engineering since my secondary school days. My teachers and father, recognising my enthusiasm, encouraged me to pursue engineering. In secondary school, I enjoyed fabricating simple items like torchlights and other electronic devices. This hobby gave my late father insight into my future aspirations, and he wholeheartedly supported me. From a young age, I developed a keen interest in designing and producing electrically-related items.

What was it like to graduate with a first-class degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering?

What I actually did was to ensure I didn’t let a day pass without reviewing or revising what was taught in class. I managed my time effectively. Every semester, I drafted a personal reading timetable and studied diligently according to it. This allowed me to stay ahead of my peers. While they were struggling to grasp a concept, I had already moved forward. I didn’t limit my reading to exam periods or mid-semester. Instead, I started from the first day of lectures, following my timetable diligently. Whenever I faced challenges, I humbly sought explanations from my lecturers. Also, the pressure from fellow students motivated me to work harder and solve problems. I made it a point to stay ahead by reading ahead of my peers, enabling me to provide clearer explanations when they asked questions. I never allowed myself to relax, as I was always eager to assist others. These helped me to achieve what I have achieved today.

What do you consider as the most challenging time and how did you surmount it?

When my father passed away, I felt an immense void. It happened during my second semester in 200L. That period was particularly challenging, as my academic performance suffered, with a GPA of 4.58 – my lowest yet. I was deeply emotional, having been by his side until his last breath in the hospital.

Despite the pain, my family’s support was unwavering. They encouraged me financially and emotionally. I found solace in certain verses from the Holy Quran, which motivated me to persevere. As the only male child in my family, I felt pressure to succeed, especially since two of my sisters had graduated with 2.1 honours from the same university and my other sister, a medical doctor. Their achievement motivated me to excel, knowing that I had to take care of them. Juggling multiple responsibilities and family expectations was daunting, but it fuelled my determination to succeed.

In what extracurricular activities were you involved in school and how did they help you to excel?

Actually, it wasn’t easy for me. It was challenging, but possible. When I first joined the university, I used to study alone. However, after my peers realised I could contribute to their understanding, they began to seek me out for explanations on difficult topics. To support my classmates and juniors, we organised class discussions and tutorials to clarify gray areas. Only after fulfilling these commitments would I focus on my personal studies.

However, balancing personal study with helping fellow students became a challenge. Everyone sought my assistance, making it difficult to focus on my own reading. As I progressed, the academic demands increased. In 500L, I had to cover materials from 100L to 500L. Additionally, I was the Academic Director for the Muslim Students Society (MSSN) and committed to Quranic memorisation. Balancing these responsibilities was indeed never easy.

Given your academic excellence, you must have garnered significant recognition. Can you share some of your most notable academic achievements or awards received during your studies?

Every session I was recognised as an outstanding student in my department. In my final year, I received multiple awards of excellence from both my department and faculty. Beyond academics, I explored my passion for technology. My team and I designed and built automated and embedded systems, including a smart window with voice command and rain sensor capabilities. This innovative project aimed to promote local solutions, reducing reliance on imported smart windows. In my final year, I participated in the Innovation Challenge and secured first place, earning a cash prize and certificate.

It has been observed that some engineering graduates fail to design or fabricate items related to their field; why is it so?

Some individuals pursue education solely for the certificate, rather than the knowledge. Many lack the enthusiasm that’s essential for meaningful learning. However, some graduates argue that even with dedication and acquired knowledge, the Nigerian government fails to provide adequate support for achieving their goals. This discourages graduates, especially in engineering, where students require resources to design and develop projects. Without sufficient support, they lose motivation and settle for merely obtaining a certificate rather than seeking in-depth knowledge.

Even when they have innovative ideas, there’s often no investor to help transform them into reality. This is the primary challenge many students face, leading some to settle for basic understanding and never strive for excellence.

What difference do you hope to make in the field of engineering?

I aim to revolutionise innovative solutions, harnessing cutting-edge technologies to tackle global challenges in sustainability, energy, and infrastructure. My goal is to design and develop sustainable, eco-friendly systems, pioneer research in emerging fields like AI, IoT, and renewable energy, mentor future engineers, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, collaborate with industry leaders to implement transformative projects and earn a reputation as a trailblazing engineer, driving positive change worldwide.

How did the university shape your experience?

Prior to attending the university, my approach to engineering was largely experimental, focusing on connecting components to create functional devices. However, my time at ATBU’s Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering transformed my perspective. Through rigorous coursework and expert guidance, I gained a deep understanding of design principles and component selection methodologies. This foundational knowledge significantly enhanced my skills, allowing me to transition from trial-and-error approaches to deliberate, and make informed design decisions. The university experience broadened my engineering toolbox, empowering me to tackle complex challenges with precision and confidence.

Additionally, my involvement with Nascomsoft Embedded, an innovation hub in Bauchi, allowed me to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world problems, fostering innovative solutions and entrepreneurial skills. This synergy between academic and practical experiences has positioned me to drive technological advancements and create impactful projects.”

What advice would you give to aspiring electrical engineers entering the university?

They should always push for whatever they want to achieve. They should strive and study hard. I remember, I have friends who started with 2.1 or closer to first class but they had a breakthrough in their final semester and graduated with a first class. So, what I am saying here is they should try because nothing is impossible. They should keep pushing until the end. If you have a carryover or bad result, you should work hard and never relent. You will surely succeed.