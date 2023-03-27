My suspension, exercise in futility – Ayu

The embattled National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has described his purported suspension by executive members of his ward, Igyorov Ward of…

The embattled National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has described his purported suspension by executive members of his ward, Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state, as an exercise in futility.

Ayu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja on Monday, said he had not been suspended.

Ayu said his attention had been drawn to rumours that he had been suspended by the Executive Committee of his Ward.

“We wish to state categorically and with all emphasis at our disposal thus, that “The PDP National Chairman, Ayu, has not been suspended by his Ward. Some members of the Exco are only being teleguided by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more.

“For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as Amended in 2017, expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the Ward or State Level from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee.

“The purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.”

Ayu alleged that the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.

“This is why the original date is tipexed and 24 March imposed on it.

“From what we know, the document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the Ward Executives were forged or obtained under duress.

“The chairman, his deputy and legal adviser didn’t sign the letter. The 14th person on the list didn’t sign too. “In fact, the same applies for Nos. 5, 8 and 16.

“At the time they were supposed to be in Makurdi, the others coerced, intimidated and induced members of the Exco, they were actually in their villages, going about their normal businesses.”

Ayu said that till now, about nine members of the exco were still being held hostage in a location in Makurdi for obvious reasons.

He added that expectedly, their cell phones had been switched off, saying “it is instructive.”

He advised the general public to ignore rumours to the “heinous effect,” saying “those behind the plot are only investing in expensive illusions.”

Ayu was reported to have been suspended on Sunday by the ward executive for alleged anti-party activities, failure to pay his Annual Subscription Fees, and failure to vote during the just-concluded elections.

The suspension reports also alleged that: “It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.” (NAN)