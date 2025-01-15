My supporters abandoned me for money – Alaafin contender

One of the contenders for the throne of Alaafin in Oyo State, Prince Ayobami Ladigbolu, has said his supoorters abondoned him for money in the heat of the race.

In a statement shared via Facebook on Tuesday, Ladigbolu said he was disappointed by his initial supporters.

However, he congratulated the new Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade, describing his emergence as divinely ordained.

The prince said Alaafin race has taught about the value of money in one’s life.

He thanked those who supported him throughout the journey, including his siblings, wife, children and other unnamed benefactors.

Ladigbolu also urged the people of Oyo to support he new Alaafin.

Ladigbolu said, “Due to financial constraints, some of the people who first backed me later switched to another candidate. When I needed their help on the Alaafinate issue, those I had previously supported did the exact reverse for me.

“When it comes to the time to help me, those I have helped with their businesses ran away. I am not upset with them. I just took away some lessons for the future.

“I congratulate Oba Aláàfin Abimbola Akeem Owoade , the new Àlàáfin of Ọ̀yọ́ town.

“He was chosen by God almighty. Ọba Akeem Abimbola Owoade has been destined to take the throne. I am happy for him. The entire Ladigbolu family felicitate with the new king. Congratulations. Kaabiesi.

“I urge the natives of Oyo town to support the new king. Contests for kingship are not without few controversies. We should manage the controversy and support the new king to build a viable Ọ̀yo and Yorùbá land of our dream.”