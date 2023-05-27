My staff worked under intense pressure — Aisha Buhari

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has lauded workers in her office for their dedication to duty, saying they worked under intense pressure to achieve…

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has lauded workers in her office for their dedication to duty, saying they worked under intense pressure to achieve the desired goals in the last eight years of the administration.

”My staff worked under serious pressure and achieve the desired goals at the end of the day,” she said.

Aisha said this when she spoke at a farewell meeting with members of staff at the Presidential Villa.

“You are the brains behind my success in the last eight years.

“I pray that what is ahead of you in the future is more rewarding than what we have done in the last eight years.

“Because without you I wouldn’t have achieved what I have achieved so far and I think I am one of the first ladies that Nigerians can not forget easily,” she said.

The First Lady expressed her profound gratitude for the tenacity, courage and commitment exhibited by the staff during the period.

“I thank you so much, I thank you so much. In fact, I just can’t thank you enough for the efforts you made in the last eight years of my time in this office.

”May God bless you all,” she said. (NAN)