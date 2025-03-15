My Ramadan experience at Fraser Suites

Ramadan, one of the four sacred months of the Islamic calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection and togetherness. The month-long fast offers Muslims worldwide a unique opportunity for deep spirituality and connection with the Almighty Allah through abstaining from food and drink from dawn to sunset, engaging in intense acts of worship and giving charity.

I had the privilege of spending two days of Ramadan at Fraser Suites, one of Abuja’s most luxurious hotels, where I experienced an intriguing blend of comfort and spirituality.

Located in the heart of Abuja’s Central Business District, Fraser Suites is a luxury- serviced apartment complex offering fully furnished residences, ranging from studio suites to four-bedroom penthouses. Each space is designed with contemporary interiors and equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a seamless stay for its guests.

Last year, the hotel introduced its Ramadan iftar service, a thoughtful initiative designed to allow Muslims break their fast with family and friends, fostering a sense of togetherness and community.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that embodies this sense of togetherness, offering a comfortable and serene environment for everyone to connect and celebrate. That’s why we chose to host the iftar by the pool — a space where families can enjoy their meal in peace, while children are free to run, play and laugh, adding to the joy and warmth of the occasion,” said Goncalo Ramos, the general manager of Fraser Suites.

During my two-day stay, graciously hosted by the hotel’s management, I experienced more than just the luxury of lavish surroundings. The hotel provided a serene environment that nurtured both body and soul, offering spaces for reflection, prayer and the quiet contemplation of the glorious Qur’an.

Upon arriving at the hotel, I was struck by its opulence and tranquility. The lobby, adorned with grand chandeliers and fragrant flowers, felt worlds away from the simple, humble atmosphere often associated with Ramadan. Yet, I was eager to explore how the hotel had tailored its services and amenities to accommodate fasting guests while maintaining its luxurious appeal.

During Ramadan, the hotel offered a pre-dawn meal (suhoor) in a beautifully serene dining area. The meal was thoughtfully prepared with nutritious options designed to provide energy for the long day ahead. Fresh fruits, hearty grains, yogurt, eggs and other wholesome dishes were presented deliciously.

The evenings were equally well-considered. The hotel created a calm, inviting atmosphere for iftar, the meal to break the fast, with expansive buffets showcasing a rich array of cuisines catering to both local and international guests.

Beyond the food, the hotel also fostered an environment of spirituality by dedicating a permanent space for prayer. The ease of finding a mosque within the premises made the hotel feel welcoming to those observing Ramadan.

I arrived at the hotel on Friday evening, about an hour and a half before iftar. The members of staff were attentive and courteous, embodying the spirit of hospitality that is so prominent during Ramadan. My wife and I were ushered to a plush one-bedroom suite on the sixth floor, fully furnished with a kitchenette, soft couch, smart television set, spacious work desk, wardrobe, coffee machine, kitchenware, microwave and mini refrigerator.

As we explored the tastefully furnished suite, the call to prayer signalled the end of the day’s fast. My wife and I broke our fast with water and apples set on the dining table before heading to the mosque for Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

In the mosque, the three-unit prayer was led by a hotel staff member. Contrary to the common practice of young Muslims hastily leaving the mosque after prayer, I observed that many worshippers patiently remained to offer supplications to the Almighty Allah. Later, we headed to the pool area, where the hotel had arranged a lavish buffet. The aroma of diverse cuisines filled the air, inviting fasting guests and others to indulge.

“We use only halal-certified products and do not serve alcohol. This makes Ramadan iftar a natural fit for us as it allows families to feel comfortable bringing their spouses and children to enjoy the experience together.

“The culinary aspect is also a key focus for us as we aim to create a sense of discovery through food. We have a fulltime international chef who brings a diverse range of global flavours to the table. Also, our local Nigerian team ensures an authentic representation of the country’s rich culinary heritage, offering a variety of traditional dishes from the northern and southern regions,” Ramos explained, highlighting the hotel’s sensitivity to the faith of its Ramadan guests.

Seated at a beautifully set table, I took a moment to observe the scene. The communal aspect of iftar was palpable; families and friends gathered, laughter and conversation flowed and a sense of togetherness prevailed. I savoured everything my stomach could handle while chatting with my wife, who described her Ramadan experience at Fraser Suites as profound.

“My time here allowed me to experience both the luxury of convenience and the depth of spiritual reflection. The hotel provided the comfort and resources needed to nourish the body and soul,” she said.

The suhoor or pre-dawn meal began at 3am. Reluctantly, I made my way downstairs to eat as I had lost my appetite, partly because the food from iftar hadn’t fully digested and eating at that hour felt inconvenient. However, the exquisitely prepared dishes served in a plush restaurant were too tempting to resist and I couldn’t help but savour them.

I spent the second day resting, engaging in quiet worship and exploring the exquisite edifice and the luxurious services it offers to its affluent guests.

As the golden hour approached and the Saturday sun began to set, with fasting Muslims eagerly counting down to iftar, I stood by the window of the plush one-bedroom suite on the sixth floor. From there, I enjoyed a bird’s-eye view of Abuja’s Central Business District. In the distance, I noticed shanties scattered across empty plots. These makeshift homes, understandably, are inhabited by the less privileged, many of whom rely on handouts to survive.

However, the hotel is not oblivious of their plight. In addition to its occasional distribution of iftar meals, it is preparing to launch a “Too-Good-to-Go” initiative soon.

The general manager explained, “Too-Good-to-Go means that after our buffet service, any remaining food – which is still perfectly good – will not go to waste. “We plan to package these leftovers and distribute them to those in need. This is something we aim to start soon, not just during Ramadan but throughout the year. In fact, we intend to launch the programme before Ramadan ends.”

In addition to distributing iftar meals, he mentioned that Fraser Suites, as a company, also provides scholarships to underprivileged students, underscoring its commitment to supporting education for the less fortunate.