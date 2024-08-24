My presidency would have heralded prosperity, Atiku replies Bode George

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has berated a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, for saying he…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has berated a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, for saying he (Atiku) would have collapsed if he was elected President.

George who appeared on Arise Television, stated that, “If Atiku had won, I would have stayed in my house because I know in the future he would collapse. This country would never accept. If he (Atiku) had won that election you think this country would have been stable? Because somebody from the north had just finished eight years and our own norm is that after the eight years, the presidential candidate must come to the south.”

But reacting to the PDP Chieftain, Atiku through, Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser said, “Contrary to Chief Bode George’s imprudent talk, an @atiku presidency would have heralded an era of prosperity, driven by a cabinet brimming with seasoned and adept individuals, chosen solely on merit regardless of their background or beliefs.

“Such leadership would have safeguarded Nigeria’s interests, steering clear of the bigotry and nepotism and brigandage that characterizes this administration. Instead of the current state of disarray, driven by haphazard policies, Nigeria would have thrived under Atiku’s guidance.”

The PDP presidential candidate in the last election, said “In contrast, we see Bode George, who once threatened exile, should Tinubu ascend to power, now oddly silent about the present administration. Is Bode’s reticence because Atiku is not from his region? It is prudent to consider Bode’s opinions with caution.

“Bode’s conduct is a disservice to the military, an institution esteemed for its unity. Here is a Commodore who, paradoxically, embraces tribalism and undermines the very principles of the military. It is a source of shame for the armed forces to have such a figure in their ranks.”