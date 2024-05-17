My performance as FCT minister shows Rivers crisis not distracting me – Wike

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

News

    By Hussein Yahaya

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the crisis in Rivers State is  not affecting his performance in office.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, is literarily at daggers drawn with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his successor.

The duo fell out less than six months after Fubara assumed power and the crisis reached its height after a court restrained lawmakers loyal to Wike from parading themselves as members of Rivers House of Assembly.

The camps of Wike and Fubara have been involved in heated media exchange in recent times.al.

But speaking on Friday during an inspection tour of some projects to be commissioned by the end of the month in Abuja, Wike said would not allow himself to be distracted by political detractors from Rivers State.

He said his mandate as FCT Minister was to deliver dividends of democracy to the residents of the nation’s capit

He said, ”I am not distracted. If am distracted you won’t see this performance here. I focus on my work. I am not interested, I am the Minister of FCT, work is going on. If am distracted how will these works be progressing? I am not even thinking about it at all.”

The minister expressed satisfaction with all the road works inspected, and commended the contractors for delivering the jobs within specific time frame.

“This is the final inspection as regards the preparedness for the inauguration of various projects.

“From what we have seen, we believe we are ready for the commissioning from 27th of May and will end June 6th. Is going to be a nine day long event.

”So, we are happy, and contractors are meeting up, and all the promises they made, they are have been fulfilled and we have also fulfilled our own part to make sure that we have cash backup. None of them is complaining in terms of cash” Wike said.

He hinted that the Abuja metro railway line will be flagged off for commercial operation on May 27.

“By the approval of Mr President, we believe that 27th of this month, we shall start the inauguration of various projects, particularly, on 27th of May, we believe the President will flag off the commercial operation of the metroline, ” he added.

