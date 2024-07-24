My new album, most intentional – Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer and Afro Pop star, Yemi Alade, has opened up on her latest album, ‘Rebel Queen’, describing it as the most intentional. Alade said…

Nigerian singer and Afro Pop star, Yemi Alade, has opened up on her latest album, ‘Rebel Queen’, describing it as the most intentional.

Alade said that each song was carefully crafted to showcase her artistic growth.

She said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Alade shared her experience recording the album, which features collaborations with iconic artistes like Angelique Kidjo and Ziggy Marley.

Alade who noted that each song on the album had its moment highlighted ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Kilowawa’, ‘Peace and love’, ‘Carry me’, ‘I’m sorry’, ‘Chairman’, and ‘BOP’, as some of the most memorable experiences recorded.

The singer said she was specific about her choices for features, citing Angelique Kidjo as an icon and a mother figure, making her the perfect fit for the song ‘#African woman’.

She also praised Ziggy Marley as the only person who could understand and execute the aim of her song ‘Peace and love’.

“The featured artistes’ core genres and personalities were things I considered for these collaborations.

“The album was recorded over several years and in different countries.

“I think I enjoyed recording this album the most because it was very intentional and proudly my best work yet,” Alade said.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner also mentioned her experience hosting album release parties across Paris, London, New York, and Lagos.

She declared the month of July as an eventful month for her team.

“We are creating an avenue for music lovers and core fans to enjoy my album privately and exclusively.

“Every city had its different vibe as well as similarities,” she said. (NAN)