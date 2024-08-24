My music aimed at addressing important issues, spreading joy – VaB

Fast-rising music star, Victor Abbey Blessed, professionally known as VaB, has said he delved into singing in order to address important issues in society and…

Fast-rising music star, Victor Abbey Blessed, professionally known as VaB, has said he delved into singing in order to address important issues in society and also spread joy among people.

The talented songwriter and producer, who hails from the Degema area of Rivers State, disclosed that his music equally strives to inspire and give hope to young people facing challenges across the globe.

VaB, who is signed to Chrome Entertainment, made the disclosure during the unveiling of his EP titled ‘Surprise You’, on August 23, 2024.

Made up of six solid tracks, including ‘Close Eye, Portable, Shake Am, Diego, Raise Am, and Grind’, the new body of work took off from where VaB’s debut song titled ‘Jeje’ left things in 2023.

A mid-temple Afrobeats track with a strong R&B fusion, ‘Jeje’s’ captivating video has made the song a continued hit among music lovers.

Speaking on what inspired the six songs on his EP, the Rivers State University graduate, who idolised legendary stars like Fela, Timaya, and Wizkid, with inspiration from Mali music as well while growing up, said that the desire to deliver quality sound and contribute towards the growth of the Nigerian music industry has been a driving force.

He said, “My music goes beyond entertaining listeners to addressing major issues in society, especially in a place like Nigeria where people face challenges of all kinds on a daily basis.

“As much as my sound spreads joy among the people, it also touches on important issues affecting them in order to offer hope and inspiration to those who may feel weighed down by different situations.

“My new body of work with all six tracks is distinct in message and effect on listeners.

“Apart from showcasing my talent as an artiste through each song, my EP is a testament to the fact that great music resides in Port Harcourt, where I am based, and we are always ready to share it with the world.

“My dream is to put Nigerian music on the global map like never previously seen before. In collaboration with the management of Chrome Entertainment, I am working hard every day to improve on my craft and take my place among the very best in the industry.”

Since the release of VaB’s latest effort on August 23, 2024, the songs have received widespread acceptance among music lovers, with downloads across various streaming platforms racking up numbers by the minute.