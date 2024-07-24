My mom was a baddie — Davido

Music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has revealed that his late mom, Veronica Hailey Imade Adeleke, was a “baddie.” Baddie in Nigerian slang means an…

Music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has revealed that his late mom, Veronica Hailey Imade Adeleke, was a “baddie.”

Baddie in Nigerian slang means an attractive female who effortlessly stands out from the rest.

Sharing a picture of his late mother, Davido celebrated her memory and legacy.

“My mom was a baddie,” the ‘OBO’ crooner captioned the picture.

Iwobi joins Davido, Wizkid in music, drops debut single

Davido: Afrobeats artistes now on same level with Drake

Davido’s mum, Mrs Veronica Adeleke, died on March 6, 2003, at the age of 39.

Before her demise, Veronica worked as a lecturer at Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria.

She had also founded a band known as David’s Band, which released a few tracks.

While Veronica did not get to see her son soar to the heights of the music industry, she remains immortalized in his songs.

The singer’s two daughters, Imade and Hailey, are named after her.