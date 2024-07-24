My mom was a baddie — Davido

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
screenshot 2024 07 24 12 15 26 299 com.instagram.android edit

Music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has revealed that his late mom, Veronica Hailey Imade Adeleke, was a “baddie.”

Baddie in Nigerian slang means an attractive female who effortlessly stands out from the rest.

Sharing a picture of his late mother, Davido celebrated her memory and legacy.

“My mom was a baddie,” the ‘OBO’ crooner captioned the picture.

Davido’s mum, Mrs Veronica Adeleke, died on March 6, 2003, at the age of 39.

Before her demise, Veronica worked as a lecturer at Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria.

She had also founded a band known as David’s Band, which released a few tracks.

While Veronica did not get to see her son soar to the heights of the music industry, she remains immortalized in his songs.

The singer’s two daughters, Imade and Hailey, are named after her.

