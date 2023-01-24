My marriage is over, actress Wumi Toriola reveals

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has revealed that her marriage has crashed. The thespian stated that for over a year, she has been separated from her…

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has revealed that her marriage has crashed. The thespian stated that for over a year, she has been separated from her estranged husband.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Toriola wrote, “There has been a lot of media attention on me lately regarding my marriage. Yes, it is true the marriage is over. We have gone our separate ways for over a year now. It didn’t work out, there was no need for drama hence my reason for not letting my fans know.”

She further debunked claims via her post that she was a violent person during her marital union.

“But yesterday I saw a report where it was alleged that I was violent while the marriage lasted, and I used to beat my mother and my mother-in-law. It was reported that my ex allegedly concocted these lies.

“For the record, I am not a violent person. I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage. The most painful part of the report is that I used to beat my mother. This is not only a personal attack, it is satanic. It is against everything I stand for and believe. As a properly raised Yoruba lady, it is costly to lay your hands on your parent.

“As a matter of fact, my mum has been late for over 20 years. And I never raise my hands against my mother-in-law, it never happened, it will never happen. My family members, my ex’s family members and our neighbours can testify to that.

“I wish those who started the rumour and those spreading well and pray that God rewards every one of us according to the works of our hands. As for me, I am focused on the next level, and I have moved on from the past. I advise everyone else to do the same.” (sic)

See the post below: