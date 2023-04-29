My life under threat because of Tinubu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth leader

Self-acclaimed National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, has raised the alarm over threat to his life days after he congratulated…

Self-acclaimed National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, has raised the alarm over threat to his life days after he congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Nnabuike had a few days ago congratulated Tinubu, urging aggrieved parties to allow the court to decide the matter of the election.

He said the election was over, adding that the process of governance had begun.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, Okwu said he came under severe threat after congratulating the President-elect.

According to him, “some persons who are annoyed that I congratulated the President-elect have sent machinery in motion to take me out of the way.”

However, the rival faction, under leadership of Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has declared Nnabuike as an impostor who does not have the authority to speak for Ohanaeze youth.

Igboayaka told our correspondent in an interview that on Saturday that if Nnabuike was being threatened for congratulating Tinubu, he should find out why because he’s not the only person who has congratulated the President-elect.

He said, “Nnabuike is impersonating the leadership of OYC and parading himself as the leader of Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide. Ndigbo and the general public should be wary of such dubious character.”

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has one authentic leader and National President in the person of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and we are urging the general public to ignore and dismiss the impostor. Mr Okwu Nnabuike’s statement congratulating Bola Tinubu as president-elect as a misguiding statement coming from a beer parlour.

“If he’s being threatened he should go and find out why and if it’s for congratulating Tinubu, he should go and tell Tinubu. He’s not the only person who had congratulated Tinubu and so if his life is under threat, he should know that his action was illegal.

“He does not represent millions of Igbo youth and has no authority to congratulate somebody whose election is in serious doubt,” Igboayaka said