My Life Got Better After Mohbad’s Death – Father

Father of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Mrs Joseph Aloba, has revealed that his life got better after his son’s tragic death.

The late singer, 26, died in controversial circumstances on September 11, 2023.

His death has continued to generate controversy with his autopsy yet to be conducted more than a year following disagreement between his family and late wife, Wumi.

But in an interview with media personality, Akin Abolade, Aloba admitted the positive impact Mohbad’s death has brought to his life from cars and other riches gifted him by Nigerians.

Asked about the difference his son’s death has made in his life, Alona said “Let me just say yes, my life got better after Mohbad’s death because he is my friend. He had planned to do many things for me but they didn’t allow him to fulfill them.

“After his death, Mohbad’s spirit combined with that of God and began to send people to assist me,” he said.

Aloba said his new assets including a car, truck and other items he had got after his demise were gifted to him by compassionate Nigerians.

“Even the car and everything I have now, it was people that gave them to me and it is beyond ordinary. So it is the spirit of Mohbad and God that led those people to give me all I have now,” he added.

Aloba who claimed that Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and her family control much of the late singer’s property, said his late son’s plan for him were not allowed to materialise.

“They did a lot concerning that boy (Mohbad). All his landed property is in their possession. Even the land he bought for me to build a church, I forced him to buy and mould the blocks on it, which was later used to bury him.

“He planned to buy me a house after completing his tour which was already paid for before his death”, he noted.

Aloba said the birth of his late son marked a turning point in his life and a testimony to the divine intervention in his career.

“Mohbad became a singer after money from his naming ceremony was stolen. He served as my backup singer while he was just one year old”, he submitted.