My legacies in Ondo North will outlive me – Boroffice

Ajayi Boroffice, the lawmaker who represented Ondo North Senatorial District for three terms, has said his legacies will outlive him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said this in a statement which he issued on Monday.

“With utmost gratitude to Almighty God and the good people of Ondo North Senatorial District, the countless impacts and enduring legacies I have enacted in the areas of employment, empowerment, infrastructure and attraction of government agencies to Ondo North senatorial district will stand the test of time.”

“For the past 12 years, I have had the rare opportunity to represent the esteemed people of Ondo North Senatorial District across three different Assemblies: the 7th, 8th, and 9th. This privilege has offered me the platform to make enormous impacts in the lives of my constituents, an honour I do not take lightly.

“From the very moment I was elected into the Senate in 2011 till this moment of bowing out, my dedication to service remained firm and unwavering. I extend heartfelt appreciation to my Distinguished Colleagues in the Senate, whose solid support has been instrumental to my delivery of quality leadership and adequate representation to the people of Ondo North senatorial district.

“Together, my colleagues and I have worked tirelessly to bring about positive change, to make laws and policies that will transform our beloved Nation, Nigeria, into a better place for all. Even during Coronavirus pandemic, some of my colleagues and I worked everyday to provide leadership and legislative support to the interventions of Executive arm of government.

“I cannot but acknowledge with gratitude the solid support and sacrifices of my darling wife, Professor Bamidele Boroffice, my children and my entire family. The sacrifices, understanding, and unconditional love demonstrated by my darling wife greatly enabled me to perform my duties and deliver dividends of democracy to my people.”

He said while in office, he discharged his duties in the core areas of representation, lawmaking and oversight with due diligence and great commitment.

“I sponsored many Bills and the Bill that birthed the establishment of Defense Space Administration Agency is one of such landmark Bills. I have ensured the implementation of many constituency projects and facilitated the establishment of many federal government agencies in Ondo North. Today, these agencies have their offices and staff in Ondo North.

“The agencies include National Research Institute for Chemical Technology – Ikare Akoko, Advanced Aerospace Centre – Oka Akoko, National Biotechnology Development Centre – Ebo Iwaro Oka, National Board of Technology Incubation – Oka Akoko and regional office of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, NILEST.

“I have facilitated the construction of Ultra modern Skills Acquisition Centres in Ifon, Owo, Ikaram, Ikare and Oka Akoko. Ongoing construction of Vocational training facility in Iyara in Akoko Southeast LG. Trained hundreds of constituents in fashion, leather technology, cosmetology, welding works and other areas. Ensured the establishment of Bio fuel ethanol plant, Cashew processing and Garri processing facilities. These interventions have consequently improved the lives of our constituents and created brighter future for our people.

“Furthermore, I have facilitated the construction of mordern school classrooms across communities Ondo North Senatorial District. Modern hospitals also built in Supare Akoko, Irun Akoko, Oka Akoko, Arigidi and other parts of Ondo North. To ensure the sustenance of these hospitals, I brokered a partnership with the Federal Medical Centre, Owo to operate the hospitals. I am glad the partnership is huge success.

“The traditional institutions and our revered monarchs were also supported. I built palaces, renovated palaces and supported royal activities.”

