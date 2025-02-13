My late husband would have been alive if he listened to me – Betty Akeredolu

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says her late husband would not have died if he had listened to her.
Akeredolu (SAN) died on December 27, 2023, from prostate cancer complications.
Speaking during an interview with Star News publisher, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Thursday, Mrs. Akeredolu said her husband failed to heed her advice and followed the directives of spiritualists and pastors.
“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she said.
While advising individuals facing health crises, she urged Nigerians to seek medical attention instead of relying on faith healers.
“A pastor is not a doctor; he understands nothing about cancer. He can only pray, and prayers don’t cure cancer. Consult a doctor—not just any doctor, but a doctor who specialises in cancer cases,” she warned.
Asked about the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, she said, “Only those benefiting would say that. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that all is not well in the country.”
