‘My husband is disciplined,’ Akpabio’s wife tackles Natasha over Sexual harassment claim

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against her husband by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Kogi State, had accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.
The Kogi lawmaker also alleged that Akpabio blocked her motions from being heard on the floor of the Senate because she rejected his sexual advances.
Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio blocked her motions from being heard on the floor of the red chamber because she rejected his advances.
While addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, the senate president’s wife dismissed her claim, describing her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.
“The allegations are unfounded, as she was present at her family residence on the alleged date 8th December, 2023.
“Both families enjoy a long-standing cordial relationship that predates Senator Natasha’s marriage to her husband.
“In Akwa Ibom, when he was a governor, a lot of women were involved in governance and none of them ever said something like this. The senate president is a very responsible and disciplined man.
“There is no way that a man as disciplined as that can think of taking a woman to his home. He has a lot of respect for me and the children,” Ekaette said.
Warning women to desist from peddling false allegations, she vowed to seek legal redress on the matter.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.