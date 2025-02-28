‘My husband is disciplined,’ Akpabio’s wife tackles Natasha over Sexual harassment claim

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against her husband by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Kogi State, had accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.

The Kogi lawmaker also alleged that Akpabio blocked her motions from being heard on the floor of the Senate because she rejected his sexual advances.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, the senate president’s wife dismissed her claim, describing her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

“The allegations are unfounded, as she was present at her family residence on the alleged date 8th December, 2023.

“Both families enjoy a long-standing cordial relationship that predates Senator Natasha’s marriage to her husband.

“In Akwa Ibom, when he was a governor, a lot of women were involved in governance and none of them ever said something like this. The senate president is a very responsible and disciplined man.

“There is no way that a man as disciplined as that can think of taking a woman to his home. He has a lot of respect for me and the children,” Ekaette said.

Warning women to desist from peddling false allegations, she vowed to seek legal redress on the matter.