My husband evicted me with 6 kids after 19 years of marriage – Abuja GO’s wife

Chioma Ogbonna, wife of an Abuja-based pastor, has raised the alarm of being reportedly forced out of her house. In a viral social media video,…

Chioma Ogbonna, wife of an Abuja-based pastor, has raised the alarm of being reportedly forced out of her house.

In a viral social media video, the woman said her estranged husband who is the General Overseer of the God’s Spring Assembly, also known as Glass Church in Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, evicted her and their six children

Chioma accused the pastor of infidelity and domestic violence, among other allegations.

She shared her harrowing experience of enduring 18 to 19 years of marriage with the pastor, raising their six children, while he moved his belongings from their home.

“See him, God will help me. This is a pastor. Look at him. This is the pastor, Stanley Ogbonna. He called the police and evicted me and the children out of the house.

“Look at me, look at my properties all outside unannounced. We were in the house this afternoon; he just came to the house with the police and threw my things away. He already packed his things out of the house for years, sleeping around.

“Today, he has come to disgrace me after labouring with him for 18 years, 19 years. See what the General Overseer of God’s Wing Assembly, Glass Church, Kubwa, is doing. I’m his wife, who laboured with him for 19 years.

“The world needs to come into this and give me justice for suffering me for all these years after giving him six children. His last child is a four-year-old. Look at me outside and my properties. He feels nobody will speak for me. Jehovah will speak for me,” she said.

Our correspondent tried to get reaction via a number posted on the church’s website but it rang out severally.

