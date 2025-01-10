My hope is to see young Nigerians get education — Olasumbo

Olasumbo Ogunsola is a young woman interested in seeing young people get opportunities, her organisation Born Rising Achievers recently picked three outstanding students as beneficiaries of a scholarship programme.

What inspired Born Rising achievers to give out scholarships?

The rising tuition fees and high inflation, which put education out of reach for many youths across the country is what inspired my organisation to lend help.

The urgency to support tomorrow’s leaders has never been greater. At Born Rising Achievers, we’re addressing this critical need. We have already awarded full-ride scholarships to three promising students, each of whom is on a mission to create lasting change for their families and communities.

Who were the beneficiaries of this first batch of scholarships and what do you hope to achieve?

The beneficiaries are from the University of Lagos and the Yaba College of Technology as we hope to extend to other parts of the country by 2025. Our mission is clear; to remove financial barriers so that brilliant young minds can access the education they deserve, unlocking doors to personal success and uplifting entire communities.

Do you think Nigeria will one day rub shoulders with the developed world in terms of education?

That’s our hope at Born Rising Achievers, we aim to see Nigeria at par with the rest of the developed world as far as education and opportunities are concerned and it’s something that can be achieved through concerted efforts.

How can other Nigerians play a part in your mission?

I am calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support the project so that more students could benefit and attain greatness through education.

What criteria was used for the scholarship program?

We looked at exceptional students who are having a difficult time paying for studies despite their brilliance.

For example, one of our beneficiaries this year is one Chidera, a first-year medical student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), she dreams of transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system. As the only one in her family pursuing higher education, Chidera is determined to bring quality healthcare to the underserved and hopes to contribute greatly to the society.

For the first batch, we went round and met a number of students and heard their stories and also looked at their academic records. From there, we were able to pick the most deserving but I like said the plan is to expand for 2025. We want to see more students benefit so that they can achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Nigeria and the world would benefit when that happens. Ultimately what does your organisation hope to achieve?

Ultimately, Born Rising Achievers strives for a future where deserving students, regardless of background and location, have the opportunity to access quality university education within their own African countries and cities. By nurturing a generation of educated and empowered individuals, we aim to see them propel themselves, their communities, and the entire continent of Africa towards a brighter future.