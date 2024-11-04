My gov’t won’t run away from its responsibility – Tinubu 

“We have our head above the water; all other countries too around us and across the world are facing challenges. In fact, there’s a lot of crime in Europe and America. What pandemic has brought to the economics of the world but we are navigating through this and we are working hard.

“You will be part of criticism and abuse. Don’t worry stay focused, stay resilient. Your thanks Will come with the history of growth and prosperity for this country.

“It is my joy and honour to be part of you, to be responsible for over 200 million people in this county . We have taken the bull by the horn. We have stopped the scavengers. We are going to stop completely the profiteers and smugglers of our resources across the country. We are not going to run away from our responsibility, we are going to face it and we have been facing it head on. This ship will not sink,” he said.

The President also appreciated the ministers for agreeing to serve, especially at this challenging time, saying “you are called upon to join the team to rescue this country.

“Since 17 months, I thank many of the ministers that are present here today for their hard work that they have embarked upon tirelessly to put Nigeria on the recovery path.

“Economic recovery is on the horizon. We have a good path to realise our dreams and it is not just only for us, it is for our children and grandchildren. Despite the challenges, to face the job of re-engineering and retooling the economic path of this country.”

The sworn in Ministers were, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.