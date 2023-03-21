My gov’t will be an off-shoot of Kwankwaso’s administration – Kano Gov-elect

Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has promised to lead the state the same way his boss, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, did when he was governor.…

He also thanked all the people of the state for entrusting him with their mandate and promised not to betray it.

Yusuf stated this in his acceptance speech made available to Daily Trust in Kano.

He said, “With deep humility and gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT), who gives and takes power from whom he wills; on behalf of my humble self and my Deputy Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, we stand before you to accept the mandate of the people of Kano State; affirming to uphold this social-contract between our party the New Nigeria People’s Party and the good people of Kano State.

“Fellow compatriots, our administration will be an off-shoot of the Kwankwaso administration and we assure the good people of Kano State of our resolve to uphold and continue with the philosophy of the Kwankwasiyya. We shall continue with its laudable populace policies of good qualitative education, empowerment programmes, policies and programmes that promote skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, the completion of abandoned projects, free maternal healthcare programmes and provision of conducive atmosphere for the development of businesses in and within the state.

“Our unflinching gratitude goes to the entire people of the state. We recognize your determination, courage, loyalty, commitment as well as your ferocious resolve to defend your sovereign rights and the integrity of our democracy.

“Despite the fact that our party, the NNPP is relatively new coupled with the fact that the logo of our party was poorly depicted on the ballot paper and wide spread electoral violenc, you still gave us your mandate. We had no money and due to the inflicted poverty on the citizenry, the government took advantage by buying votes of the people with both the new and old currencies and distributing wrappers and other household items to voters. Against all these odds, you still came out en mass to give us your mandate.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared Yusuf as winner of Saturday’s governorship election, defeating his closest rival, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC).