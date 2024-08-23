My gov’t sensitive to people’s yearnings, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration has been sensitive to the citizens’ needs and yearnings amid economic challenges confronting the country, stressing that different steps…

President Bola Tinubu says his administration has been sensitive to the citizens’ needs and yearnings amid economic challenges confronting the country, stressing that different steps are being taken to address the challenges.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu’s comments came on the heels of intense criticism that his government has not cut down the cost of governance as it recently procured a presidential jet reportedly worth $100 million.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of course 32 of the National Defence College in Abuja, Tinubu stated that his administration had made significant strides in addressing some challenges encountered by the citizens.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, specifically listed the ₦70,000 minimum new wage for workers as one of the steps taken to address the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

He said, “Our dear country faces many socio-economic challenges. As a government, we are sensitive to our people’s needs. We will continue to actively intervene in matters that benefit our citizens.

“Recently, we have made significant strides in addressing some of these challenges. We have implemented a new national minimum wage, which will benefit not only civilian workers but also personnel of the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies.”

Tinubu also said his administration was working tirelessly to curb crude oil theft as soon as possible to achieve economic stability, adding that his administration was committed to creating an innovative business in the mining sector.

The President said, “We are also working tirelessly to counter the menace of a crude oil theft and pipeline pandemic in the Niger Delta region.

“Our border-local dependent forces and other security agencies will counter the menace of crude oil theft as soon as possible. This will not result in foreign protection and achieve our desired economic stability.

“We are committed to creating an innovative business model that encourages value addition in our mining sector. We are working with international partners to develop strategies that will harness these sectors’ potential for national security and development.”

While commending the efforts of the military under his administration, Tinubu assured that he would ensure they were well-funded and ready for battle.

He said, “Under my watch, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have made remarkable sacrifices and recorded significant achievements in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and securing the lives and properties of our citizens.

“I will continue to do everything within my constitutional powers to ensure that the Nigerian military is well-resourced and ready for battle.”

He also called for vigilance and promotion of democratic values in the continent.

“We must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing regional and global threats and social threats. We must also continue to promote democratic values and uphold democratic principles in our country and across the continent,” he added.

Tinubu, however, charged the participants to use the skills they acquired to address their countries’ security challenges.

He said, “I urge you to apply your newfound knowledge and skills to address our nation’s complex challenges. You have been given this opportunity in this college, and I therefore charge you to rise to the occasion.”

On his part, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, said 111 participants took the course.

Giving a breakdown, he said 35 are from the Nigerian Army, 19 Navy, 12 Air Force, five police officers while three were drawn from the Department of State Services.

He also disclosed that Nigeria Customs Service, National Judicial Council, Ministry of Defence and Defence Intelligence Agency had two participants each.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, National Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, National Correctional Service, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Public Service Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs had one participant each.

Olutu added that there were 19 international participants from South Africa, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Congo, India, Germany and Nepal, among others.