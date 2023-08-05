My goal is to create photography that instils sense of hope – Ogunaka

For Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka, it’s all about using his photography to put smiles on the faces of people who have lost hope. In this interview,…

For Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka, it’s all about using his photography to put smiles on the faces of people who have lost hope. In this interview, Valentine takes us through his journey as a photographer who uses pictures to tell the stories of people living in vulnerable settings.

How did you first become interested in photography and documenting the lives of people living in vulnerable settings?

My interest in photography began during my childhood when I fell in love with the power of images, especially when I would look at a photo of my mum when she was younger. It made me often imagine what life was like at the time, and how she understood it. As I grew older and started traveling to distant places, local communities for my professional work, I realized the importance of capturing success stories of projects being implemented. It made perfect sense to me that vulnerable people deserve to be documented because they experience compassion, transformation and healing in ways that are heartwarming.

What challenges do you face as a photographer while working in such sensitive environments?

Scenes of extreme vulnerability, like children fighting for food or families living in cramped spaces, can be overwhelming but they often remind me of boundaries, a delicate balance of being present to capture meaningful images while being respectful of their reality, privacy, culture and even the communities’ sacred places. Building trust with the community is also a significant challenge, as I need to demonstrate my intentions and ensure that my presence is not intrusive. Gaining their trust allows me to tell their stories with authenticity and dignity, capturing the essence of their experiences while respecting their vulnerability.

How do you approach gaining the trust of the children and individuals you photograph in IDP camps?

I document my work with utmost empathy. So before going into the field, I carefully shape my narrative, and focus on the little pockets of strength in vulnerable places. This provides a distinctive edge to my work – highlighting light, even flickers of it, amidst the prevailing darkness. Given that I am acutely aware of the need to be mindful of my actions and the scenes I document in IDP, and even refugee camps, I rely on finding the right guide – a local contact who is trusted and respected within the community be it a chief, parent, and the people who come to teach. This allows me to gain essential insights and navigate through sensitive areas.

Can you share a particularly powerful or emotional moment you experienced while capturing images in a vulnerable setting?

One moment that deeply affected me was when I came across a little girl struggling to carry her baby sister. The vulnerability of the situation struck me, especially considering she was barefooted, and there were stones everywhere. I couldn’t help but encourage her to sit on a nearby slab for some relief. However, witnessing this scene made me reflect. I had already captured a photo and my video camera was rolling, but I couldn’t bring myself to later share it as the situation had left me feeling powerless and saddened by a coinciding moment when a truckload of food arrived and the children scrambled for anything they could get.

How do you ensure that your photography respectfully portrays the dignity and humanity of the subjects?

When photographing especially sensitive subjects like poverty or hunger, instead of showing distressing images of a child eating from a waste bin, I’d rather choose to focus on capturing the child’s eyes and emotions, which can still convey their hunger while also communicating their strength to survive. By highlighting such resilience, the photograph inspires empathy and motivate viewers to take action and help those in need. My ultimate goal is to create photography that instils a sense of hope, even in challenging situations. I do this by illuminating the brighter aspects of life in difficult environments, encouraging people to see the potential for positive change and prompting them to extend a helping hand to those facing hardships. If there is a need to capture viewer-discretionary images, I believe it’s better to handle them with care and share them discreetly with development experts who can provide real, measurable interventions to improve the child’s situation. Lastly and most importantly, obtaining informed consent in the most transparent manner is the highest form of expression for the dignity and humanity of a subject in vulnerable places. This set of ethical practices, from obtaining consent, as it empowers the subjects to decide how they wish to be represented, to building trust by showing them the photographs I take, are key. I equally respectfully portray their experiences without causing harm or perpetuating misconceptions. I am learning more about how to protect sensitive details about them. Also, I am conscious of image use, and I refrain from selling photos featuring the subjects, except in cases where I aim to raise funds for them as part of a social campaign strategy.

Have you witnessed any positive changes or impact resulting from your photography work in the IDP camp you visited?

I’m thrilled to share that my close friends on WhatsApp generously contributed N100,000 for my captured moments. With this funding, I gifted framed images and provided food for the camp. Their support inspired me to launch the #framingforacause campaign, aiming to enable organizations to bring joy to their beneficiaries through successful interventions. Special thanks to all who contributed and provided valuable feedback, strengthening my belief in this project. Through the #FramingforaCause campaign in collaboration with Ecrafti, my mission is to craft inspiring and impactful narratives. I am committed to molding, framing, and shining a spotlight on 1000 meaningful beneficiary stories by the end of the year.

How do you strike a balance between capturing the reality of life in vulnerable places while still conveying a message of hope and resilience?

In essence, my approach involves combining positive thinking with thoughtful authenticity. I leverage empathy to create a safe space where I can adopt various perspectives and craft inspiring narratives that uplift both the subjects and the audience.

What role do you believe photography plays in raising awareness about the plight of displaced communities?

Emotions are at the heart of it all, as I experienced with my friends on WhatsApp. Using photos to evoke their feelings was genuine. A simple image appearing on their phones opened their emotions to a captivating moment. Photography’s ability to draw people in can inspire action and encourage involvement in advocating for change on behalf of displaced communities. I recall watching the movie “Beautifully Broken,” where a little girl at a concert found a photo under her seat. Despite being in America, she connected with the story of a Rwandan girl surviving a genocide. This illustrates how photography transcends borders, fostering empathy and understanding. So, it’s a thousand words, a thousand emotions, a thousand meaningful actions.

Are there specific projects or initiatives you’ve been involved in to support the people you photograph in these camps?

I am currently running the #framingforacause campaign, where I focus on humanizing vulnerable stories and raising awareness about how they are. I hope this becomes a catalyst as I plan to collaborate with organiSations that are deeply involved in supporting vulnerable communities, and further amplifying the impact of my efforts.

Have you collaborated with any humanitarian organizations to use your photography for advocacy or fundraising purposes?

Not yet, but I’m actively working on it. However, I have been able to create advocacy content for organizations like Witness, UNHCR, Amnesty International, BBC Media Action, etc., using my photography and creative captions.

What advice would you give to aspiring photographers interested in documenting the lives of vulnerable communities like IDP camps?

First and foremost, pursue this path only if you are genuinely passionate about it. Authenticity is key to thriving in this field and telling impactful stories. Secondly, seek to weave positive narratives about negative situations. Just because an apple rots, doesn’t mean you can no longer call it an apple. Find ways to shed light on resilience, hope, and strength amidst challenging circumstances, while still portraying the reality of their lives. By combining passion, authenticity, and a focus on positive narratives, you can create powerful and empathetic storytelling that sheds light on the lives of vulnerable communities and encourages positive change.

How do you handle the emotional toll that witnessing and photographing difficult living conditions can take on you?

It’s actually beautiful to experience something you feel you can change. So yes, experiencing the possibility of making a difference through my photography makes it a beautiful and meaningful journey for me. Without that potential impact, I wouldn’t be able to continue being there.

What changes have you observed in yourself and your perspective on life since you started photographing vulnerable people?

I aspire to grow as a person, to become a better human being, and this seems like a great chance at doing well for the rest of my life. Maybe one perfect image that inspires positive actions can help me overcome some of my flaws. Just maybe.

Can you share some technical challenges you face while shooting in these environments and how you overcome them?

Well, it can be difficult when I go alone, moving multiple equipment, and trying to capture actions simultaneously, but I now often take pictures with my iPhone. It has helped me overcome major technical challenges as it is quite handy.

Have you encountered any resistance or opposition to your photography work in vulnerable settings, and if so, how do you handle it?

No, not at all. And I want to keep being respectful and professional enough in these sensitive environments, ensuring I follow the ethical requirements always. I hope to be able to handle resistance by empathizing and addressing concerns.

In what ways do you ensure the voices and stories of the people you photograph are accurately represented in your work?

The last time I took photographs of people, I made a point to revisit the location and capture their responses in video format. This was to amplify their voices, especially their feelings and thoughts about being photographed. By ensuring their perspectives are heard, the audience becomes more connected to their experiences and resilience.

What are your hopes and goals for the future regarding your photography and its impact on the lives of the people you document in these camps?

Through commemorative occasions like World Refugee Day, Human Rights Day, and International Day of the Girl child, I find opportunities to make a difference. My regular job often takes me to these places, allowing me to document projects and fulfill my deliverables. My photography aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by vulnerable people, showcasing their resilience, advocating for positive change, and fostering empathy. I hope to collaborate with organizations and individuals to enhance the reach and influence of my work.

