My father won’t fail, says Seyi Tinubu

Seyi, eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, has said his father will not fail. The president’s son, who was actively involved in the election campaign,…

Seyi, eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, has said his father will not fail.

The president’s son, who was actively involved in the election campaign, said this in a viral video on Wednesday.

Nigerians have been lamenting the petrol price hike as a result of petrol subsidy, with many accusing Tinubu of throwing the nation into hardship.

But in the video, the president’s son said he could guarantee Nigerians that renewed hope, slogan of Tinubu’s campaign, was here.

Fuel Hike: Tinubu Has Declared War On The Masses – NLC

Niger uprising: Tinubu meets Benin President

“I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president and I guarantee you that President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not fail. Nigeria, the hope we have been looking for and hoping for is here. The president that we all wanted is here. I guarantee you. ”

Seyi’s comment comes hours after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) accused Tinubu’s administration of declaring war on Nigerians through some economic policies.

NLC has vowed to mobilize its members across the country to embark on a nationwide strike that will cripple economic activities from August 2, 2023, if there is no reversal of such policies.

The union made this known in a communique signed by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, at the end of the union’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The Congress directed workers and civil society organisations across the country to immediately start mobilisation for mass protest and rallies ahead of the strike beginning Wednesday next week.

But Tinubu appealed to the organised labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this at Aso ROcfter leading members of his leadership to brief the president on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which had declared a nationwide strike action.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...