‘My family was locked up during impeachment’, Obasa breaks silence

Former Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday, broke silence about his removal.

He spoke during a welcome rally at his Joel Ogunnaike GRA residence, Ikeja, describing the allegations against him

“fictitious and unsubstantiated.”

Obasa said he was not afraid of removal but such should be done within the ambit of the law.

He said he removal was done while away with alleged connivance of the Police.

Obasa said the Commissioner of Police in the State led security agents to invade the assembly ahead of the removal.

He said his Agege and Ikeja residences were invaded by more than 200 policemen who allegedly locked his family indoors.

“If I am not speaker, that’s not the end of the world. If you want to claim that I am corrupt, please prove it.

“It’s possible to construct a gate, ordinary gate with N16bn? When it’s not Jericho wall.”