My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life — Bolanle Ninalowo

Ace Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has stated that his split from his wife, Bunmi, is not a mistake in his life.

The 43-year-old father of two announced in an emotional Instagram post the dissolution of his marriage, saying he was “heartbroken” and “shattered” that they had decided to “go our separate ways and [are] headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in November 2022.

In an interview during a program on TVC’s Your View, the actor stated that he walked out of the marriage due to some things he was facing. He further emphasised that his ex-wife is not a ‘mistake in his life’.

Ninalowo said, “The truth has not lies in it, number one and number two is that you cannot wear a mask for six months not to say a year or five years. In the past seven years has anyone heard news about infidelity about me? Has anyone heard about domestic violence about me? If you have a woman, any kind of woman in today’s world where people must be heard, a woman who I saw and celebrated, no one knew that woman till I brought her out.

“Everything being celebrated about her was a result of me celebrating that woman. She was not a star, she became a star through me. Through my love. Get that fact very clear. If I meet another woman tomorrow, I will do the same thing because I am a lover.

He continued, “Healing for me began when I realised and discovered there was a name for something I had been experiencing for years. When I realised the name and started educating myself, I began to heal. The next woman that I will get involved with will love me because I love myself.

“I will not be looking for another woman. I am a very special kind of person. I am anointed, I am grateful, and I am very spiritual. My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life. I walked away.”

