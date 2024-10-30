My duty is not to sell Abuja lands – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, said President Bola Tinubu did not appoint him minister to sell lands in FCT but to improve its infrastructure.

He stated this at the inauguration of the construction of the 15.5-kilometre Pai–Gomani Road in Kwali Area Council on Tuesday.

“I took the position to support Mr President to improve the infrastructure of the FCT.

“That is why, every day, our concern is infrastructure, infrastructure, and infrastructure; be it in the city; be it in the rural areas,” he said.

He said that the communities from the expressway to Gomani were blessed with arable land for agricultural production, adding that the project, when completed, would boost agricultural production in the area.

Wike, however, expressed displeasure over the manner the project was awarded.

He explained that the contract was awarded to connect Pai and Gomani, while the road from the Abuja – Lokoja Expressway (A2) to Pai was not awarded.

“Now, if you construct the road from Pia to Gomani, how do you come to Pai, when that road is not motorable?

“Whoever is behind that; you are not being fair, and we cannot continue this way. The truth must be told at all times,” he said.

To address the issue, Wike said that he had made a call for a virement for some funds to be able to construct the road from A2 to Pai as an emergency project.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr Danladi Chiya, thanked the minister for all the support to the area councils in terms of infrastructural development.

Sen. David Jimkuta, Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, said that the road when completed, would connect the area councils to the city centre.