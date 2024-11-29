My dream is to be the first to represent Nigeria in fencing – 16-year-old Inkosi

In the world of fencing, 16-year-old Inkosi Brou’s dream of becoming a professional athlete is gradually becoming a reality, as evident in previous performances in a sport he first encountered through a profound moment of inspiration and childhood imagination.

Though his name might be new to many, his story is a reflection of passion, perseverance, and the dedicated journey of a young fencer whose dreams are as sharp as his blade.

Growing up in the USA with Nigerian roots, Inkosi’s love for swords began long before he even knew what fencing was.

As a young child, he could often be found in his backyard or living room, wielding makeshift swords fashioned from cardboard, plastic, and whatever materials he could scavenge. These homemade creations were his playthings, his companions in countless imaginary battles, and his earliest introduction to the art of swordsmanship.

It was not until he was eight years old that Inkosi’s playful fascination with swords found its true calling. The catalyst for this transformation was none other than Ibtihaj Muhammad, a trailblazing fencer who represented the USA in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Watching Muhammad’s grace and skill on the international stage was a turning point for Inkosi. The young boy was captivated by the sport, its elegance, and the strategic precision it required. His admiration quickly turned into determination; he begged his mother to find a local fencing studio.

The search led to a studio where Inkosi borrowed his first saber and mask. The moment he donned the gear and felt the weight of the saber in his hand, it was clear: he had found his true passion. The studio became his sanctuary, and the sport, his new playground.

“I have always loved playing with swords. As a child I made swords out of cardboard, plastic, and anything I could find at home. I did not know anything about the sport of fencing until I watched Peter Westbrook Fencing alumna, Ibtihaj Muhammad, compete in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio De Janeiro. I was 8 years old and literally begged my mom to find the nearest fencing studio to our home. The day I stepped into that studio and borrowed my first saber and mask – I knew I had found home,” Inkosi recalled.

Today, Inkosi represents Nigeria on the fencing circuit, balancing his training and competitions with the demands of school and growing up. His journey from a young enthusiast crafting cardboard swords to a competitive fencer has been marked by dedication and hard work.

He trains rigorously, honing his skills and strategy, with the goal of one day competing on the world stage and making his mark in the sport he loves.

Inkosi’s story is a testament to the power of inspiration and the transformative nature of pursuing one’s passions.

From the humble beginnings of homemade swords to the disciplined world of fencing, his journey embodies the spirit of determination and the pursuit of excellence. As he continues to sharpen his skills and chase his dreams, the fencing community watches with anticipation, eager to see where Inkosi’s remarkable journey will lead next.

However, Inkosi believes he has what it takes to make it to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“My goals are to qualify for the LA2028 Olympics for Nigeria, and fence at a division 1 level at an elite Ivy League University, studying engineering and business. I train intensively four times a week with two different Olympians at the Peter Westbrook Foundation. I incorporate mental and physical work into my training, as well as open bouting and conditioning. With my intensive training schedule, along with my study habits, I believe I can achieve all my goals,” he said.

The grandson of the former Director General of The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof. Dora Akunyili, added: “Personally, making the 2028 Olympics for Nigeria is my biggest goal. This season, I reached the quarter-finals of both the Zonal Olympic Qualifiers and Senior African Championships, a major milestone in my fencing career, as they were my first senior international tournaments ever. Despite losing to make the semi-finals of the Olympic Qualifiers by 1 point, 15-14, I think my accomplishment outlines a clear path to my goals in the next 4 years, which is to fence at a Division 1 level at an elite Ivy League University and compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles for Nigeria. I also earned a silver medal at the FIE Satellite Senior World Cup, which was a major milestone for Nigerian fencing.”