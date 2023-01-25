My deputy is trustworthy, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described his deputy, Bayo Lawal, as a trustworthy man who has been a good representative of the people…

Makinde said during his re-election campaign in Irepo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said he would enhance economic viability of the area by linking the old Irepo and old Ifedapo axis together.

He said if he re-elected, he would implement Omituntun 2.0, which he said would centre on sustainable development and consolidation of gains already recorded by the administration under Omituntun 1.0.

He charged the residents of the council to elect candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Makinde said his administration had achieved quite a lot in the last 44 months.”

“In our next administration, economically, the old Irepo and old Ifedapo will be closely linked together. This is the only place we have started intra-zonal linkage. In all other places, we have been linking one zone with another because of the economy of Saki which we want to turn to a major economic hub,” he said.

In their remarks, representatives of the traditional council, religious and community leaders commended Governor Makinde for chosing one of the children of the Kishi to be the deputy governor, pledging to work for the success of his second term bid.