My brother has been in DSS detention since January, Man cries out

Johnson Ankeli Shaibu, a gospel singer, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of holding his elder brother– Ngbende Muhammed Shaibu – in custody for over six months “for no just cause”.

Briefing newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, Johnson narrated how masked men had arrested Ngbende and their nephew, Friday Audu, at their residence in the Gwako area of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on January 31, 2024.

He, however, said it became clear they were DSS operatives when Audu was released after two months.

Johnson said since the arrest of his brother, operatives of the security agency had allegedly refused any access to him.

He said: “Some masked men with Hilux stormed our house in Gwagwalada on January 31, 2024. I was not around when they came.

“Our nephew, Friday Audu, was with our blind mother when they came. Due to the shock, Audu ran out, and then they opened fire and shot him in the leg. They arrested him and my elder brother.”

“Two months later, my nephew was released. It was then we knew they were DSS. Since January 31 till date, they have not charged my brother to court. I don’t even know if my brother is alive. If he has done anything wrong, we need to know. If he has done anything, they should take him to court. That is what the law says.”

A lawyer, Ifeanyichukwu Nweze, appealed to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to wade into the matter.

Nweze said: “The government should please step in and assist the family. Ngbende should be released or if he has committed any crime they should take him to court so that people will know where he is.

“If he’s dead, they should let his people know that he’s dead. I also appeal that the DSS should look inward and reform itself because it is a very important organization in the country. You cannot overemphasize the importance of DSS, but with what we’re seeing, I think DSS may have been infiltrated because some operatives are doing self service instead of state service.”

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the Service, did not respond to inquiries sent to his mobile number.