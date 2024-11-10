My appointment is political, mission is to recapture Kano for APC – new Minister

The newly appointed minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has said his mission is to deliver Kano state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Ata made this known shortly after his maiden visit to Kano after being sworn into the Federal Executive Council.

Speaking to journalists, he said, “My appointment was mainly for political reason, APC has lost Kano state and now it will take Kano state. The main problem is the Kano Central and I am from there.

SPONSOR AD

“Even as a minister I will continue to sit in this Ward, we are going to work very hard to see that APC gains control of Kano State by 2027.

“My mission like I said is purely political, even that I am posted to the ministry of housing and urban development, I will do my work but I will be coming to Kano state every week so as to work towards gaining control of the state.”

Ata appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment, adding that it is not for his own person but for the citizens of Kano and Nigeria as well.

He therefore assured the president that come 2027, Kano is going to be for APC.

“This is my assurance given to the President,” he said.