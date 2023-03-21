My administration will be inclusive, pragmatic – Jigawa gov-elect 

Governor-elect of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, has promised to prioritize justice, fairness, and pragmatic leadership in his administration. Namadi, in his acceptance speech, expressed…

Governor-elect of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, has promised to prioritize justice, fairness, and pragmatic leadership in his administration.

Namadi, in his acceptance speech, expressed his gratitude to the people of Jigawa State for reposing their trust in him by electing him as their governor.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who cast a ballot in this election. Your votes have demonstrated that you share our vision for a Greater Jigawa State, and I promise to work assiduously to make that vision a reality,” he was quoted in a statement by Ahmed Haruna, the Director of Press, deputy governor’s office.

He also thanked Governor Muhammad Badaru for his mentorship and service to the state, saying nothing would have been possible about this milestone without his approach to leadership.

“As we celebrate this victory, let us remember that this is not just a victory for me or our party, but a victory for all the people of Jigawa State. Our victory is a testament to the effectiveness of our democracy, and to the strength and resilience of our people,” he said.

He emphasized his commitment to building a strong economy, creating jobs, expanding access to quality education, and enhancing healthcare services.

He also promised to make investments in critical infrastructure to facilitate travel and commerce across the state.

