‘My action unacceptable, I’m seeking counselling,’ says Rep who assaulted Bolt driver

A member of the House of Representatives, Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, who assaulted a Bolt driver in a viral video, has expressed regrets over his action.

His apology is coming amidst condemnation and outrage from Nigerians and rights activists over the action of the lawmaker.

The video, which went viral in the early hours of Monday captured, the lawmaker angrily confronting the driver, whom he said disrespected him by asking him to step outside to receive his parcel.

SPONSOR AD

The situation escalated when he was filmed to have hit the driver repeatedly while allegedly threatening to “make him disappear” without consequences.

The video has drawn condemnation across social media, with many accusing the lawmaker of exploiting his position and demanding that justice must prevail.

The Nigeria Police Force had said it was investigating the lawmaker over the alleged case of assault.

This is as the House of Representatives in a statement issued on Monday night by its Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, condemned the action of the lawmaker. It called for calm, saying the House was monitoring the investigation by the police.

Meanwhile, the embattled lawmaker has expressed regrets, saying he remained committed to justice.

“I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable. I also appreciate the swift condemnation of my actions by my party and the Nigerian Police, demonstrating our collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens,” he stated.

He said he was taking immediate steps to address the underlying issues that led to the incident.

“I am seeking professional counseling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again. Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.

“I urge all Nigerians to join me in promoting a culture of respect, tolerance, and understanding. We must work together to build a society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

“Thank you for your understanding, and I hope that you will join me on this journey towards healing and growth,” he said.