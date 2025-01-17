My achievements are underreported –Buni

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has lamented that the achievements of his administration in the last five years are underreported by the media.

Buni stated this at the opening ceremony of a 3-day capacity building workshop organised for information officers by the Ministry for Home Affairs, Information and Culture in Damaturu.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, said Yobe is one of the states in the country that is being underreported by the media due to the failure of MDAs to release their achievements.

He lamented that his administration had made giant strides from security to healthcare, education to agriculture and youth empowerment to women empowerment, adding that the achievements were underreported.

He urged the information officers of the MDAs to collaborate with the media in reporting his commitment and achievements, as well as policies and programmes of his government for public consumption.

According to him, his administration is committed to empowering civil servants with the tools and knowledge necessary to meet modern-day challenges in public communication.