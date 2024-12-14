Mutfwang warns against illegal possession of govt properties

The Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has read the riot act to individuals and groups involved in the illegal sale and acquisition of government properties, both within and outside the state.

The governor directed those in illegal possession of such assets to surrender them immediately.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor noted that a task force would be inaugurated to conduct thorough investigation aimed at recovering all government properties sold without due process.

“The task force will be mandated to recover all government properties in illegal possession. Let me read the riot act: Anyone in possession of government property acquired illegally should surrender it now before we come for them”, he said.