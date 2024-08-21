Mutfwang suspends 2 commissioners, SA, liaison officer

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the immediate suspension of four principal officials in his administration. The affected officials are the Commissioner for Budget…

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the immediate suspension of four principal officials in his administration.

The affected officials are the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Chrysanthus Dawam and the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Hon. Jamila Tukur.

Also suspended are Hon. Dio Lamul, who is the Special Adviser on Rural Development, and Hon. Moses Sule, the Liaison Officer for Mikang constituency.

A statement to this effect was issued on Tuesday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere.

The statement said the suspensions are with immediate effect. No reason whatsoever was given for the action.