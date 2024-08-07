Mutfwang seeks dialogue with protest leaders in Plateau

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on the leaders of the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state to engage in dialogue, emphasising that his administration…

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on the leaders of the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state to engage in dialogue, emphasising that his administration is open to discussions.

The governor said dialoguing with protest leaders will help establish a common ground where they can share their thoughts and contribute to the state’s poverty alleviation plans.

In a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, Mutfwang stressed the importance of dialogue, acknowledging that the government does not have a monopoly on wisdom.

He expressed his intention to meet with other youth groups after the protests.

He warned, however, that prolonged protests increased the risk of being hijacked by criminals and hoodlums, which began to occur from Sunday evening.

As a preventive measure, the government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis starting from Sunday midnight.

The governor explained that the 24-hour curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation allows.