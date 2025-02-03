Mutfwang dismisses witch-hunt as Plateau unveils new 20-year master plan

Plateau State government has unveiled a new master plan expected to be used by successive governments for the next 20 years.

The master plan covers four metropolitan local government areas namely, Jos North, Jos South, Bassa and Jos East.

The master plan was unveiled in Jos, the state capital, at the end of a two-day sensitisation and capacity-building seminar on the preparation and implementation of master plans.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Laven Ubandoma Joshua, explained that the implementation will commence with the four local government areas before moving to other LGAs.

He said master plans are essential tools for urban planning and development, adding that they provide a framework for growth, guiding the physical, social and economic development of towns and cities.

“The state’s unique topography, rich cultural diversity, growing population and the importance of well-structured urban planning cannot be overstated,” he said.

On whether the master plan is unfairly targeted at any one or group of people, he said it is not, adding that Governor Caleb Mutfwang does not want to impose his will on anyone.

And that is why, he said, they have established a City Consultation Council, which comprises of all private stakeholders, community leaders, professionals/town planners’ bodies, religious bodies, local governments and different associations to discuss how they want the cities to be planned.

According to him, they are also looking forward to a city where people coexist happily, integrate freely among themselves, and not according to the ethno-religious kind of settlements currently in Jos.

Regarding land disputes, he said government is committed to fair compensation, noting that the Commissioner for Lands is handling the issue meticulously to ensure that due process is followed.